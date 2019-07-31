Clear

Woman hit by pickup truck in rural Olmsted County

State patrol says pedestrian suffered life threatening injuries.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 8:28 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 8:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck has hit a pedestrian in rural Olmsted County.

It happened around 4:30 pm Wednesday near the intersection of US Highway 63 and MN Highway 247. The Minnesota State Patrol says Cassie Jean hanenberger, 35 of Hammond, was pulling out of the south driveway of Reinke’s Corner and turning north onto 63 when she hit Christine Marie Monson, 47 of Zumbro Falls, across the highway.

Monson’s injuries are described as life-threatening and she was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The sheriff’s offices from Olmsted and Wabasha counties assisted at the scene.

