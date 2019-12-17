Clear
Woman going to prison for Winneshiek County drug bust

Destiny Chambers
Destiny Chambers

Co-defendants received probation.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – One year after a northeast Iowa drug bust, a final sentence is handed out.

Destiny Lynn Chambers, 38 of Calmar, was given up to 10 years in prison Tuesday in Winneshiek County District Court. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to use a drug tax stamp, gathering where illegal drugs were used, and possession of meth-2nd offense.


Lane Breitsprecher

Dominick Watson

Chambers was arrested along with Lane Breitsprecher of Fort Atkinson and Dominick Watson of Decorah after law enforcement searched a Calmar home on December 12, 2018. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says a seven week investigation determined the home was a place where drugs were sold and used.

Breitsprecher pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and got two to five years of supervised probation. Watson pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana-3rd of subsequent offense, and gathering where controlled substances are used. He was also sentenced to two to five years of probation.

