CEDAR RIVER, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids woman who drove her car with her two children inside into the Cedar River on a chilly March evening has been given probation.
Linn County court records say 35-year-old Alicia Cole pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child endangerment causing injury. She was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and two five-year prison terms that were suspended. The judge also suspended a total of $1,500 in fines.
Authorities say firefighters and police were sent to Cedar Rapids' Mohawk Park around 4:45 p.m. on March 11. They found that boaters already had helped Cole and the two children from the sinking car.
A court document says all three "were exposed to potential hypothermia and drowning."
Related Content
- Woman gets probation after driving into river with kids
- Probation for Hancock County woman
- More probation for Howard County woman
- Woman accused of child endangerment gets probation
- Woman arrested in Stewartville gets probation
- Mason City woman gets probation for marijuana
- Austin woman gets probation for financial exploitation
- Probation for Mollo
- Probation for Rochester man
- Plymouth man gets probation