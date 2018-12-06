Clear

Woman gets probation after driving into river with kids

Pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 7:17 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RIVER, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids woman who drove her car with her two children inside into the Cedar River on a chilly March evening has been given probation.

Linn County court records say 35-year-old Alicia Cole pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child endangerment causing injury. She was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and two five-year prison terms that were suspended. The judge also suspended a total of $1,500 in fines.

Authorities say firefighters and police were sent to Cedar Rapids' Mohawk Park around 4:45 p.m. on March 11. They found that boaters already had helped Cole and the two children from the sinking car.

A court document says all three "were exposed to potential hypothermia and drowning."

We will be much colder for today and tomorrow.
