Woman gets jail time for attacking Rochester police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is sentenced to jail for assaulting a police officer.

Torria Dilanna Avery Wells, 45 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault. She was arrested in June 2020 after the Rochester Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance near the public library.

Officers said Wells, who was already wanted for a previous case of assaulting police, was found near Broadway Avenue and 3rd Street. Police say as they tried to arrest her, she put her hands on an officer’s neck and tried to punch them. Court documents state Wells was eventually shot twice with a Taser.

Wells was sentenced Friday to 90 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, with credit for 60 days already served.