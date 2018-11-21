Woman gets deferred judgment for jail assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – Punching a county jailer in the face nets a Coralville woman a deferred judgment.
Misty Lea Whitecotton, 41, pleaded guilty to assault on a person engaged in a certain occupation for a July 2 incident. Authorities say she was arrested for public intoxication in Clear Lake and, while being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail, hit a correctional officer in the face.
Whitecotton is sentenced to one year of supervised probation and must pay a $625 civil penalty. If she satisfies the terms of her probation, this conviction will be wiped from her record.
