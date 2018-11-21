Clear
Woman gets deferred judgment for jail assault

Hit a jailer after being arrested for public intoxication.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Punching a county jailer in the face nets a Coralville woman a deferred judgment.

Misty Lea Whitecotton, 41, pleaded guilty to assault on a person engaged in a certain occupation for a July 2 incident. Authorities say she was arrested for public intoxication in Clear Lake and, while being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail, hit a correctional officer in the face.

Whitecotton is sentenced to one year of supervised probation and must pay a $625 civil penalty. If she satisfies the terms of her probation, this conviction will be wiped from her record.

