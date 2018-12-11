Clear

Iowa woman gets 2 years of probation for infant son's death

She acknowledged that she'd given him more than an adult level of an allergy medication and a children's pain reliever.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman whose infant son died after she gave him large amounts of an allergy medication has been given two years of probation.

Polk County court records say 34-year-old Latyia Johnson pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor child endangerment. The judge also gave her a two-year prison sentence that was suspended.

Medics were sent in January to a Des Moines motel where she and her 6-month-old son were staying. The boy, Chance Alexander, died later at a hospital. An autopsy report showed high levels of an ingredient found in allergy medications and sleep aids.

The records say Johnson initially told officers that she'd awakened early on Jan. 24 to find her son unresponsive. She acknowledged that she'd given him more than an adult level of an allergy medication and a children's pain reliever.

