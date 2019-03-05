Clear
Woman found dead in southern Minnesota

Law enforcement suspects fatal overdose due to fake pills.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 12:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A woman is dead Tuesday morning after an apparent drug overdose.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medical personnel were called around 7:17 am to a home on 3rd Avenue near the county line for a woman found in the bathroom by her family. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and Beth Leann Roulet, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say small, light-blue pills were found at the scene with the letter “M” on one side at the number 30 above a line on the other. The Sheriff’s Office says the pills resemble Oxycodone but could be counterfeit. There have been reports and incidents in Minnesota and elsewhere of fake Oxycodone pills that contain the much more deadly drug fentanyl.

The pills found Tuesday morning will be sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis. Anyone with information about the pills can contact the Drug Task Force at 507-304-4790.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is now warning the public that counterfeit Oxycodone pills could be in the area.

