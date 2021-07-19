Woman flown from scene of motorcycle accident in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 29-year-old female was taken by Mayo One from the scene of a motorcycle accident on Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcycle accident happened at the intersection of County Rd. 30 and 60th St. SE.

The driver, Cole Mcguire, 24, of Chatfield, lost control of the motorcycle and the report stated two people were injured.

The passenger, Kristin Winkels, suffered injuries to her head and legs. Mayo One took her from the scene by Mcguire was taken by private vehicle to St. Marys.

Charges are pending and neither rider was wearing a helmet.