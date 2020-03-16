Clear
BREAKING NEWS Major closures to go into effect for restaurants, bars in Minnesota (with press conference video) Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Woman facing meth charge after Rochester traffic stop

Tanya Veal
Tanya Veal

Witnesses say she was smoking meth while driving.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 7:55 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 7:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driving complaint leads to a drug arrest Sunday in Rochester.

Police say they were called around 12:17 pm about a car swerving in traffic and a woman driving while smoking what appeared to be a drug pipe.

Officers pulled the car over and say the driver, Tanya Jean Veal, 38, had a revoked license with no insurance and had failed to appear for multiple court hearings.

Police say after seeing a drug pipe on the seat and finding 10.52 grams of meth in Veal’s pocket, she was taken into custody.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Rain and snow return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osterholm Interview Part 3

Image

Osterholm Interview Part 2

Image

Osterholm Interview Part 1

Image

Working from Home to Avoid Coronavirus

Image

Child Care Centers Deal with COVID-19

Image

Stock Market Plunges Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image

Blessing Boxes

Image

Interview with Osterholm

Image

Talking to Seniors about Coronavirus

Image

Number of Cases in MN

Community Events