Woman facing meth charge after Rochester traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driving complaint leads to a drug arrest Sunday in Rochester.

Police say they were called around 12:17 pm about a car swerving in traffic and a woman driving while smoking what appeared to be a drug pipe.

Officers pulled the car over and say the driver, Tanya Jean Veal, 38, had a revoked license with no insurance and had failed to appear for multiple court hearings.

Police say after seeing a drug pipe on the seat and finding 10.52 grams of meth in Veal’s pocket, she was taken into custody.