MASON CITY, Iowa – A Worth County woman is pleading not guilty to drug possession.
Taylor Kelli Pohar, 22 of Northwood, was arrested October 23 for shoplifting at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City. Law enforcement says 1.7 grams of methamphetamine were found in her coat pocket.
Pohar’s trial is due to begin on February 5, 2019.
Pohar is facing additional drug charges in Worth County. Read that story by clicking here.
Related Content
- Woman pleads guilty to drug felony
- Austin woman pleads guilty to drug sales
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug charges
- Lake MIlls woman pleads guilty to drug charge
- Woman pleads not guilty to second drug charge
- Accused drug dealers plead guilty
- Woman pleads guilty to forgery, not guilty to drugs
- Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drug theft
- Man pleads not guilty to multiple drug charges
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to drug charge
Scroll for more content...