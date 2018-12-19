Woman pleads not guilty to second drug charge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Worth County woman is pleading not guilty to drug possession.

Taylor Kelli Pohar, 22 of Northwood, was arrested October 23 for shoplifting at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City. Law enforcement says 1.7 grams of methamphetamine were found in her coat pocket.

Pohar’s trial is due to begin on February 5, 2019.

