Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman faces attempted murder charges after Austin hit and run

Ward is facing charges of attempted murder after allegedly running over her ex-boyfriend with her car Friday morning.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 9:26 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 9:28 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- 20-year-old Tori Ward of Dodge Center was arrested Tuesday evening around 8 pm. Austin Police found Ward at a friends house after receiving a tip. Ward is facing charges of attempted murder after allegedly running over her ex-boyfriend with her car Friday morning.

According to court documents the victim said he broke up with Ward Thursday evening. The next morning Ward was following the victim around for several hours while he was on his skateboard. The document goes on to say a little before noon Ward intentionally struck the victim with her Mazada at a 45 mile per hour speed. T

The victim ran from the scene of 2nd Avenue SE and 1st Street SE to Bell Liquor. The manager called 911while rendering help. Authorities arrived on the scene three minutes later. The victim was then transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems where the injuries were classified as “Substantial bodily harm” which entailed a fractured right wrist and several large lacerations.
Lois Christensen works at Bell Liquor. She was not working the day the incident occurred but says she heard about the incident.

"I think it’s horrible that a person would feel that she has to take a car and hit her ex-boyfriend with it I feel horrible about it," Christensen said.

Ward appeared in judge Kevin Siefken courtroom this morning to hear her charges and to be given her right to an attorney. Ward is facing Attempted 1st-degree murder- premeditated, Attempted 2nd-degree murder with intent-not premeditated, 2nd degree assault dangerous weapon substantial bodily harm.

Ward next court appearance is scheduled for August 5th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking more sunshine today with rain chances returning this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hit and run arrest

Image

Sen. Tina Smith Energy Bill

Image

Mower County Relay for Life

Image

Hotel projects in Mason City and Clear Lake

Image

Crosswalk Murals

Image

Sports Injury Treatment Training

Image

Reconstruction Project in Rochester

Image

Zumbro Ridge Estates Gets New Basketball Court

Image

Hit and Run Update

Image

Real Hope for the Hungry

Community Events