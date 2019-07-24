Woman faces attempted murder charges after Austin hit and run

AUSTIN, Minn- 20-year-old Tori Ward of Dodge Center was arrested Tuesday evening around 8 pm. Austin Police found Ward at a friends house after receiving a tip. Ward is facing charges of attempted murder after allegedly running over her ex-boyfriend with her car Friday morning.

According to court documents the victim said he broke up with Ward Thursday evening. The next morning Ward was following the victim around for several hours while he was on his skateboard. The document goes on to say a little before noon Ward intentionally struck the victim with her Mazada at a 45 mile per hour speed. T

The victim ran from the scene of 2nd Avenue SE and 1st Street SE to Bell Liquor. The manager called 911while rendering help. Authorities arrived on the scene three minutes later. The victim was then transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems where the injuries were classified as “Substantial bodily harm” which entailed a fractured right wrist and several large lacerations.

Lois Christensen works at Bell Liquor. She was not working the day the incident occurred but says she heard about the incident.

"I think it’s horrible that a person would feel that she has to take a car and hit her ex-boyfriend with it I feel horrible about it," Christensen said.

Ward appeared in judge Kevin Siefken courtroom this morning to hear her charges and to be given her right to an attorney. Ward is facing Attempted 1st-degree murder- premeditated, Attempted 2nd-degree murder with intent-not premeditated, 2nd degree assault dangerous weapon substantial bodily harm.

Ward next court appearance is scheduled for August 5th.