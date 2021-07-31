Woman dies after reported shooting in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Law enforcement is investigating a woman found dead Saturday morning.

The Austin Police Department says officers were called to the 100 block of 10th Street NW by a 911 call just before 2 am. The caller said a woman had been shot.

Police and EMS personnel went to the scene and provided aid to the woman, who was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, where she later died.

The body has been taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester and the woman’s name will be released after a preliminary autopsy and family notification.

Austin police say they do not people this was a random incident and do not think there is an ongoing danger to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aiding in this investigation.