Woman dies after being shot while driving in NE Iowa

The bullet continued on to strike one of the woman's two male passengers and injure him.

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 5:44 PM

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was shot while driving in northeast Iowa.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the shooting happened on Highway 218 on the outskirts of Waterloo around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Waterloo police say a bullet struck a woman in the neck as she was driving. The bullet continued on to strike one of the woman's two male passengers and injure him.

Paramedics were called after the woman pulled over along the highway. She died at the scene.

The identities of the woman and her injured passenger were not immediately released on Sunday.

The highway has reopened since the shooting, but police were searching the area for evidence.

