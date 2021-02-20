Woman dead and man shot by police in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – One person is stabbed to death and another is shot after an overnight incident in Cedar Rapids.

Around 1:46 am Saturday, a 911 call came in about a disturbance at the Rodeway Inn in the 400 block of 16th Avenue SW. A Cedar Rapids police officer in the area on routine patrol responded and found two adult females inside the motel. Both had apparent knife wounds.

Police say the women directed the officer toward a man running from the motel. The officer chased after the man and, during an encounter, fired his weapon and hit the man. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Both of the adult females were also taken to a local hospital where one of them died. The injuries to the other are not being identified at this time.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating the woman’s death as a homicide. Officers say there is a known link between the man shot and the female victims.

At the request of police, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Major Crime Unit is conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances which led to the officer-involved shooting. The officer who fired the shots has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is departmental policy.