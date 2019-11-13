Woman claiming to be 'good criminal' nabbed for mail theft, drugs in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman connected to a rash of mail thefts allegedly told investigators that she was a good criminal “and don’t get caught.”
As it turned out, she did get caught.
Angela Clemens, 43, is facing felony charges of mail theft and fifth-degree controlled substance (meth) after being arrested Friday.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Clemens was caught after a male victim who was shipping video games found out the intended recipients never received them.
The victim said he thought Clemens was a suspect after finding the custom video games on Craigslist.
After Clemens failed to show up for a staged buy, a search warrant was executed Friday where several items and meth were located.
While being interviewed, Clemens sarcastically told authorities the following:
"My M.O. is to get rid of the package as soon as possible because I’m a really good criminal and don’t get caught.” She then added, “I get rid of packaging because I always get caught.”
