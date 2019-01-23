Woman cited after vehicle-pedestrian collision in Rochester Hy-Vee parking lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman complained of injuries to her leg after she was police say she was hit by a vehicle in a Hy-Vee parking lot.

Authorities said it happened Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Hy-Vee Crossroads when 39-year-old Kelly Olson was cutting through the parking lot and didn’t see a 54-year-old woman pushing her cart until it was too late. Police said Olson’s vehicle hit the woman’s cart, which forced the woman to fall to the ground. She was seen by Gold Cross Ambulance. Olson was cited for reckless driving.