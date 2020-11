CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A former cashier is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Casey’s General Store.

Hollie Annette Tatro, 49 of Clear Lake, has been charged with 2nd degree theft. Court documents state that while Tatro worked at Casey’s General Store on Plaza Drive in Clear Lake between September 1 and September 14, she took $2,885 from the cash register.

A criminal complaint was filed against Tatro on Wednesday.