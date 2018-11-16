Woman charged with stealing from the Salvation Army

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing from the Salvation Army.
Shelly Ann Hitchcock, 39 of Mason City, is charged with one count of unauthorized use of a credit card. Authorities say that while she worked as a cleaning lady, Hitchcock stole a credit card from the Salvation Army office in Mason City and used it on October 23 at the
Mason City Walmart to buy $1,014.42 in merchandise for her personal use.
A felony charge was filed against Hitchcock on October 31 and she was arrested in Mason City on November 2.
