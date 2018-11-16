Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman charged with stealing from the Salvation Army

Shelly Hitchcock Shelly Hitchcock

Accused of using a stolen credit card at Walmart.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 5:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing from the Salvation Army.

Shelly Ann Hitchcock, 39 of Mason City, is charged with one count of unauthorized use of a credit card. Authorities say that while she worked as a cleaning lady, Hitchcock stole a credit card from the Salvation Army office in Mason City and used it on October 23 at the

Mason City Walmart to buy $1,014.42 in merchandise for her personal use.

A felony charge was filed against Hitchcock on October 31 and she was arrested in Mason City on November 2.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 20°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

STEM Lego kits to be purchased at Bonner Elementary School

Image

Preparing for the impending snowfall

Image

AT&T donates money to create scholarships at RCTC

Image

Mason City gives an update on the River City Renaissance Project

Image

PTSA meeting cancellation called 'a misunderstanding'

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Apples for educators

Image

Helping the homeless

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 Forecast

Image

Rochester students learning dance, teaching more than just moves

Community Events