Woman charged with stealing from the Salvation Army

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing from the Salvation Army.

Shelly Ann Hitchcock, 39 of Mason City, is charged with one count of unauthorized use of a credit card. Authorities say that while she worked as a cleaning lady, Hitchcock stole a credit card from the Salvation Army office in Mason City and used it on October 23 at the

Mason City Walmart to buy $1,014.42 in merchandise for her personal use.

A felony charge was filed against Hitchcock on October 31 and she was arrested in Mason City on November 2.