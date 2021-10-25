Woman charged with stealing around $18K from SE Minnesota softball association

EYOTA, Minn. - A 47-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing nearly $18,000 from the Dover/Eyota Storm Softball Association.

The sheriff's office said the theft began in May of 2015 and an investigation began last month.

A deputy made contact with five board members and learned another board member had gained access to the bank account in 2015.

Using bank statements, authorities said Jennifer Stephans, of Eyota, was using the money by transferring it to her own account.

Authorities said the total amount was $17,986 and she attempted to make payments back after being confronted about the theft.