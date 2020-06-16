Woman charged with murder in southern Minnesota fatal overdose

MANKATO, Minn. – A murder charge is filed over an overdose death in Blue Earth County.

Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller, 21 of Hutchinson, was arrested Monday by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. She’s accused of providing the drugs which caused the death of Marcus Kory Krogh, 23 of Mankato, on May 21. Miller was booked into the Blue Earth County Jail on 3rd degree murder and 3rd degree drug sales.

Krogh was one of three overdose victims found by Mankato police at an apartment. The other two survived but Krogh was pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 8, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined the cause of Krogh’s death to be Fentanyl Toxicity. Investigators say Krogh and the other two victims took counterfeit oxycodone pills which actually contained the extremely dangerous painkiller fentanyl.