Woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend in eastern Iowa

RYAN, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors in eastern Iowa have charged a woman with first-degree murder in the shooting death earlier this week of her boyfriend.

Television station KWWL reports that 33-year-old Danielle Weiner, of Ryan, is accused in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Devon Hierrezuelo, of Oak Law, Illinois.

Delaware County Sheriff's officials say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the Shady Acres Apartments in Ryan, where arriving deputies found Hierrezuelo dead inside an apartment.

Investigators say Weiner told them a man entered the apartment and argued with Hierrezuelo before shooting him in the living room.

But investigators say evidence shows Hierrezuelo was shot in the bedroom, then moved to the living area.