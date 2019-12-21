Clear
Woman charged in Worth County for faking cancer diagnosis, receiving multiple donations

Woman charged in Worth County for faking cancer diagnosis, receiving multiple donations

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 9:08 AM
Updated: Dec 21, 2019 9:38 AM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A woman who authorities said lied about a cancer diagnosis and received money, food and other supplies is facing numerous charges.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said Jennifer Mikesell, 43, of Northwood, was arrested Friday and is facing charges of ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, fraudulent practices and four counts of forgery.

“Jennifer Hope Mikesell claimed that she was diagnosed with cancer and was receiving cancer treatments at Mayo Health Systems in Rochester, Minnesota which was found to be untrue. Jennifer had received multiple donations of money, food, and other supplies. Jennifer also received a bedroom makeover from My Happy Haven in October of 2019.” the Worth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Further charges may be possible.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by DCI, Albert Lea Police Department, Osage Police Department, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Broward County Florida.

She is being held on $55,000 bond.

KIMT covered the reveal of her My Happy Haven in October. 

She told KIMT then, "You do so much to try to do what you can with the energy you have. I have five kids. You still have to try to cook, you still have to make it to their activities. When you come home, you have no energy left. You're done."

