Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Woman charged in Bremer County collision that paralyzed a man

Investigators say distracted driving caused the rear end crash.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 4:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WAVERLY, Minn. – A criminal charge is filed for a Bremer County collision that left a man paralyzed.

Melissa Dawn Nickerson, 31 of Sumner, is facing one count of serious injury by vehicle. Law enforcement says Nickerson was driving in the 3400 block of 140th Street around 5:17 pm on September 17, 2019, when she crashed into the back of the vehicle driven by Jeffrey Bloom. Court documents state Nickerson was having a Facebook messenger conversation with someone on her phone when the collision happened.

Nickerson wasn’t charged until after investigators were able to complete an electronic examination of her cell phone.

Bloom was paralyzed from the chest down as a result of the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 5°
Winter Storm Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First at 4 Snow Storm

Image

Winter Weather can't stop early voters

Image

Winter kids activities

Image

Corn for snow fences

Image

Top of the 5 snow coverage

Image

Closing HIghways

Image

Winter Survival Kit

Image

Avoiding falls on icy roads

Image

RST preparing for snow

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Community Events