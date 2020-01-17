Woman charged in Bremer County collision that paralyzed a man

WAVERLY, Minn. – A criminal charge is filed for a Bremer County collision that left a man paralyzed.
Melissa Dawn Nickerson, 31 of Sumner, is facing one count of serious injury by vehicle. Law enforcement says Nickerson was driving in the 3400 block of 140th Street around 5:17 pm on September 17, 2019, when she crashed into the back of the vehicle driven by Jeffrey Bloom. Court documents state Nickerson was having a Facebook messenger conversation with someone on her phone when the collision happened.
Nickerson wasn’t charged until after investigators were able to complete an electronic examination of her cell phone.
Bloom was paralyzed from the chest down as a result of the crash.
