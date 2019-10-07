Clear

Woman charged for allegedly harboring wanted SE Minnesota man

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said she is friends with Brian Rathbun, who was a wanted man, and harbored him for at least 24 hours.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 9:39 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 9:47 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester woman is facing charges for allegedly harboring a wanted man.

Authorities said Karen House, 55, is facing charges of obstructing justice, harboring a fugitive and aiding an offender in the 200 block of 16th St. NE.

House claimed she didn’t know he was wanted but made no effort to cooperate with law enforcement to try to get him out of the house.

Rathbun was found in the home after he locked himself in the bathroom. Authorities deployed a pepper spray gun and he surrendered.

