Woman charged after allegedly trashing Clear Lake motel room

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge for allegedly trashing a motel room.

Jennifer Lindquist, 32, is facing charges of second-degree criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana in connection to an incident at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday at America’s Best Value Inn.

Authorities say Lindquist damaged the room by breaking furniture, the window and air unit and busted out a window and was throwing things out of it. She is also accused of having meth and marijuana in her possession.

The damage to the room was estimated at $2,000.