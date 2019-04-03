Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Woman charged after allegedly trashing Clear Lake motel room

Jennifer Lindquist

A Mason City woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge for allegedly trashing a motel room.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 9:49 AM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 10:09 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge for allegedly trashing a motel room.
Jennifer Lindquist, 32, is facing charges of second-degree criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana in connection to an incident at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday at America’s Best Value Inn.
Authorities say Lindquist damaged the room by breaking furniture, the window and air unit and busted out a window and was throwing things out of it. She is also accused of having meth and marijuana in her possession.
The damage to the room was estimated at $2,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo launches campaign for donate life month

Image

RFD and RPS teaming up for new fire courses

Image

Tracking Plenty of Rain Chances

Image

Mason City track highlights and senior night

Image

Proposed nail salon in Mason City

Image

Supreme Court in North Iowa

Image

Storm spotter training in Kasson

Image

Corpse flower in bloom

Image

RPS hears concerns over American Indian liason

Image

North Winneshiek School District closing - families tour new schools

Community Events