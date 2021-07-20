Woman arrested, man wanted after gunfire in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A report of gunfire leads to the recovery of a stolen shotgun, one fugitive, and one arrest.

The Austin Police Department, assisted by the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report just before 1 am Tuesday of two to three gunshots in the area of 4th Street SE and 6th Avenue SE. Investigators say they found a home in the 600 block of 6th Avenue SE that had apparently been hit by rounds of buckshot. There are no reported injuries from the gunfire.

Police say an officer in the area at the time of the reported gunfire tried to stop a white Chrysler which was driving erratically and ran a stop sign. The Chrysler matched the description of a vehicle linked to the gunfire.

Police say when the Chrysler was finally pulled over, a male subject exited the passenger door and ran away. Police say the subject was identified but escaped arrest at that time.

Law enforcement say the female driver of the Chrysler, Ameisha Gunsallus, 19 of Austin, drove away but was later located and taken into custody. Investigators say a shotgun found at the scene of the traffic stop apparently fell out of the Chrysler when the male subject fled. Police say the shotgun was reported stolen out of Waseca County.

An investigation into this incident is continuing.