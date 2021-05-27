Woman arrested in connection to Mower County house fire

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - A woman has been arrested in connection to a house fire earlier this week that resulted in significant damage.

Callie Westlund, 39, was in the Mower County Jail on obstructing the legal process and fourth-degree assault charges.

Authorities said at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday that a homeowner reported finding Westlund ringing her doorbell before a nearby house was found on fire.

According to court documents, Westlund told a deputy that a fire resulted in a mattress being burned.

Once told she was under arrest, authorities said she yelled, "Get away from me. You leave me alone."

As she was being handcuffed, she allegedly punched the deputy in the face before she was taken to jail.

Westlund denied starting either fire at the house, which is located at 320 N. Main St.