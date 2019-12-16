Woman arrested in Olmsted County for allegedly threatening to kill her father

OLMSTED COUNTY, Iowa - A 47-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill her father.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a domestic assault call Friday in the 1600 block of County Rd. 7 NE.

Deputies were told that Margaret Keefe threatened to kill her father and swung a large weapon at him the previous night.

Keefe is facing charges of second-degree assault.