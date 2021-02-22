2 city halls in Worth County broken into; Woman connected to Mitchell Co. burglaries facing more charges

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A woman arrested for burglaries in Mitchell County is now facing charges in Worth County.

Tomi Clarke, 48, of Cedar Rapids, is facing felony burglary and criminal mischief charges in connection to reported burglaries in Joice and Kensett.

According to court documents, Clarke broke into the library/city hall in Joice and used a crowbar to gain access. The same method was used at Kensett's city hall. In that break-in, a petty cash bag was stolen. Both buildings sustained damage during the break-ins.

The same truck that was used in the Mitchell County burglaries was used in the Worth County burglaries, documents state.

Clarke and Michael Todd Dolenzal were arrested Feb. 18 in St. Ansgar after reported burglaries in Carpenter.