Woman arrested in Charles City for assault with a dangerous weapon

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo woman is arrested in Floyd County for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

The Charles City Police Department says it was called just before 5 pm Thursday about a fight in the 700 block of 11th Street. Officers say Amanda Mae Kellogg threatened another man, assaulted him, and then showed off a blue knife.

The man told police he feared Kellogg would hurt him. Court records say Kellogg admitted to displaying the knife towards the man.

In addition, Charles City police say they also picked up Tyquandos Harmon, 30 of Waterloo, at the scene. Officer say Harmon was wanted on a warrant for check forgery out of Black Hawk County.