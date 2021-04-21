Woman arrested for passing bad checks in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman has been arrested for passing back checks in Mason City.

Samantha Rae Rumbaugh, 31 of Newton, is facing two counts of forgery. Authorities say she cashed a counterfeit check for $876.48 at one Mason City bank on February 16 and tried to cash another counterfeit check for $800 at another Mason City bank on February 17.

Investigators say Rumbaugh presented a photo ID in both instances but on February 17, bank staff had been alerted and did not cash the check. Rumbaugh left the second bank after the check was refused.

Rumbaugh was arrested on Tuesday in Clark County and has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.