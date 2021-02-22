Woman arrested for fatal western Iowa shooting

DOW CITY, Iowa – A woman has been charged with murder after a small town shooting in western Iowa.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says it responded Sunday night to an anonymous call from a concerned citizen about the welfare of a friend. Deputies say they arrived at a home in the 500 block of East Fulton in Dow City to find Jeremy Frank, 46, bleeding and unresponsive.

Frank was taken to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison where he was pronounced dead of a single gunshot wound. An autopsy is pending with the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

Beth Guzman, 44 of Dow City, has been charged with 1st degree murder. The Sheriff’s Office describes her as Frank’s live-in girlfriend.

Assisting with this case were the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the Crawford County Attorney’s Office, the Denison Police Department, Dow City EMS and Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service.

The 2010 Census listed Dow City’s population at 510.