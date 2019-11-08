MASON CITY, Iowa - A Clear Lake woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing a vehicle from the Goodwill parking lot.
Amanda Seely, 31, was arrested on a warrant Thursday in connection to the alleged theft that happened Oct. 4.
Seely stole a 2005 Chevy Tahoe from a person she didn’t know sometime between 6:30 and 10 p.m. that day, according to court documents.
The vehicle was later recovered in Hamilton County early the next day.
Seely is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Related Content
- Woman arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle from Mason City Goodwill parking lot
- Wanted Mason City man found, arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
- Mason City man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman
- Mason City woman arrested for allegedly bringing meth into jail
- Man charged for allegedly stealing truck from Mason City business
- 2 arrested for allegedly stealing mower from Mason City Mills Fleet Farm
- Mason City man arrested for allegedly threatening law enforcement
- Mason City woman accused of stealing her mother's credit card
- Mason City woman sentenced for stealing mom's credit card
- Mason City woman sentenced for stealing from the Salvation Army
Scroll for more content...