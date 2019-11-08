Woman arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle from Mason City Goodwill parking lot

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Clear Lake woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing a vehicle from the Goodwill parking lot.

Amanda Seely, 31, was arrested on a warrant Thursday in connection to the alleged theft that happened Oct. 4.

Seely stole a 2005 Chevy Tahoe from a person she didn’t know sometime between 6:30 and 10 p.m. that day, according to court documents.

The vehicle was later recovered in Hamilton County early the next day.

Seely is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $2,000 bond.