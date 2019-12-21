Woman arrested for Mason City house fire

MASON CITY, Iowa – Charges have been filed for a Friday night house fire.

Aleah Rae Harris, 25, is accused of reckless use of fire, a serious misdemeanor, and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Mason City Police Department says Harris has admitted to pouring gasoline onto a pile of clothing next to her home in the 200 block of 13th Place NE. Police say Harris set the pile on fire and the flames spread to the house. Investigators say Harris’ three-month-old daughter was inside the home when the fire began but Harris was able to get her out.

Police and firefighters were sent to the area at 8:20 pm Friday and extinguished the blaze. Authorities say the home was severely damaged and one firefighter was hurt due to falling off a ladder.

Police and fire investigators were assisted in this matter by The Department of Human Services.

For more coverage of the Friday night fire, click here.