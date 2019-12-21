Clear

Woman arrested for Mason City house fire

Police say a child was inside the home when it was set on fire.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Charges have been filed for a Friday night house fire.

Aleah Rae Harris, 25, is accused of reckless use of fire, a serious misdemeanor, and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
The Mason City Police Department says Harris has admitted to pouring gasoline onto a pile of clothing next to her home in the 200 block of 13th Place NE. Police say Harris set the pile on fire and the flames spread to the house. Investigators say Harris’ three-month-old daughter was inside the home when the fire began but Harris was able to get her out.

Police and firefighters were sent to the area at 8:20 pm Friday and extinguished the blaze. Authorities say the home was severely damaged and one firefighter was hurt due to falling off a ladder.

Police and fire investigators were assisted in this matter by The Department of Human Services.

For more coverage of the Friday night fire, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 12/21 1

Image

Mayo grad Robertson to play for National Championship

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and scores

Image

Recognizing Heroes, who make the Boys & Girls Club possible

Image

Buyer beware: Don't buy stolen things

Image

Breaking: House fire in Mason City

Image

Austin woman has a collection of 940 Nativity sets

Image

Sustainability assistance

Image

Kids get the a-okay to build

Community Events