Woman arrested after weekend beating in Rochester

Police say she argued with the victim shortly before the attack.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 1:41 PM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 1:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is jail and charges on others are pending for a weekend assault.

Rochester police say an officer was flagged down around 7:43 pm Saturday about an assault in the 0 block of 7th Avenue SW. A female victim said she had an argument with Turana Vitela, 44, during which Vitela said she would call someone she knew to beat the victim up.
Police say a short time after the argument, two people know to associate with Vitela showed up and assaulted the victim, leaving her injuries to her face and eyes.

Vitela was arrested and charged with 3rd degree riot. There was also an unrelated warrant out for her on a theft charge.

Rochester police say charges are pending on others involved in the assault.

