Woman arrested after driving through Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is arrested for drunk driving after police say she drove through Peace Plaza.
Cheryl Melton, 61 of Rochester, was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Wednesday evening on two counts of 3rd degree DWI. Officers say that sometime around 6:40 pm, Melton was driving on 1st Avenue when she turned and drove through Peace Plaza, striking a flower pot and eventually getting her car wedged between a building and a pylon.
Witnesses say that Melton tried to drive away, which led to one person distracting her while another took the keys out of her ignition.
Rochester police say Melton admitted to drinking and a breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .220, nearly three times the legal limit.
