Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman arrested after driving through Peace Plaza

Cheryl Melton Cheryl Melton

Police say she blew a .220 on a breath test.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is arrested for drunk driving after police say she drove through Peace Plaza.

Cheryl Melton, 61 of Rochester, was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Wednesday evening on two counts of 3rd degree DWI. Officers say that sometime around 6:40 pm, Melton was driving on 1st Avenue when she turned and drove through Peace Plaza, striking a flower pot and eventually getting her car wedged between a building and a pylon.

Witnesses say that Melton tried to drive away, which led to one person distracting her while another took the keys out of her ignition.

Rochester police say Melton admitted to drinking and a breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .220, nearly three times the legal limit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
A cold front may bring clouds and sun to the area Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Owatonna Fatal Crash

Image

Harvest and Frost Issues

Image

Deer Management Meeting

Image

Breakfast With The Mayor

Image

Thursday's weather forecast

Image

Fairgrounds recovering from May Tornado

Image

Open house for the new 4th st. SW

Image

Thursday's Downtown wraps up today

Image

Sealing unused wells in Mower County

Image

Back to school stress

Community Events