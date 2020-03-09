ST. PAUL, Minn. (Star Tribune) — Police say a Minnesota woman has been arrested after allegedly throwing her 11-year-old son from their apartment's fourth floor balcony.
The boy is expected to survive, but suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, fractured jaw and head injuries. The motive for the attack Monday morning in St. Paul is unclear.
Authorities initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide after another resident in the apartment complex thought the child jumped. But police say investigators later learned the mother yanked the boy out of bed, dragged him to the balcony and threw him over the railing.
Related Content
- Woman arrested after boy thrown from 4th floor balcony in St. Paul
- Boy thrown from mall balcony remains in intensive care
- Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony moved to rehab
- Chief: Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony being treated
- Boy thrown from MOA balcony could be home by June.
- Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony returns home
- Family says boy thrown off Mall of America balcony is recovering
- Garbage can thrown from third floor hits teen in Rochester
- Boy thrown from 3rd floor of Mall of America remains in the hospital
- Two arrested in St. Paul bicycle death
Scroll for more content...