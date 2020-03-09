Clear
Woman arrested after boy thrown from 4th floor balcony in St. Paul

Investigators say motive is unclear.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Star Tribune) — Police say a Minnesota woman has been arrested after allegedly throwing her 11-year-old son from their apartment's fourth floor balcony.

The boy is expected to survive, but suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, fractured jaw and head injuries. The motive for the attack Monday morning in St. Paul is unclear.

Authorities initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide after another resident in the apartment complex thought the child jumped. But police say investigators later learned the mother yanked the boy out of bed, dragged him to the balcony and threw him over the railing.

