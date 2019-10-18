Clear
Woman and fetus killed, 3 injured in Minneapolis crash

Police say a pregnant woman was killed and three others were injured when a speeding vehicle hit a minivan and several other vehicles in Minneapolis.

Oct 18, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a pregnant woman was killed and three others were injured when a speeding vehicle hit a minivan and several other vehicles in Minneapolis.

Authorities say police and fire department personnel worked for nearly an hour to extricate the woman, who was eight months pregnant, from the minivan Thursday about 11 p.m. Police say she and her unborn child died before she could be removed.

Investigators say an SUV was going the wrong way on a one-way street when it struck a parked vehicle and sped away, striking the minivan and several other vehicles.

The driver of the minivan and the two occupants from the striking SUV are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say drug use and speed are possible factors in the crash.

