Woman and fetus killed, 3 injured in Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a pregnant woman was killed and three others were injured when a speeding vehicle hit a minivan and several other vehicles in Minneapolis.
Authorities say police and fire department personnel worked for nearly an hour to extricate the woman, who was eight months pregnant, from the minivan Thursday about 11 p.m. Police say she and her unborn child died before she could be removed.
Investigators say an SUV was going the wrong way on a one-way street when it struck a parked vehicle and sped away, striking the minivan and several other vehicles.
The driver of the minivan and the two occupants from the striking SUV are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say drug use and speed are possible factors in the crash.
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Security video captured a fatal crash in N. Minneapolis last night. One witness thought it was a bomb explosion due to how loud it was. The crash killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Two are in custody. | https://t.co/JON4e8deXn pic.twitter.com/zhs4il4KCJ
— WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) October 18, 2019
