Woman and dog killed in Des Moines hit-and-run

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A pedestrian and a dog were struck by a vehicle and killed in Des Moines on Sunday morning.
Des Moines Police say the crash happened around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Beaver Avenue. Officers found the 38-year-old woman and a dog she was walking deceased at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian abandoned his vehicle and fled the area, but police found him nearby and arrested him without incident. The suspect’s and victim’s names weren’t immediately released Sunday.
