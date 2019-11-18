Clear

Woman accused of trying to break into cars, homes in Cerro Gordo Co. before allegedly flashing children

Julie Rockwell

A Meservey woman is facing charges after she allegedly repeatedly tried to get into people's cars and houses before flashing some young children.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 9:47 AM

MESERVEY, Iowa - A Meservey woman is facing charges after she allegedly repeatedly tried to get into people’s cars and houses before flashing some young children.

Julie Rockwell, 37, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of trespassing, indecent exposure and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Authorities said Sunday morning that Rockwell was under the influence of methamphetamine and was going around town attempting to get into homes and vehicles.

Rockwell allegedly took a 1999 Buick Park Avenue that was parked in the 200 block of Delaware St.

She also allegedly flashed three children, ages 11, 6 and 6 “knowing it would be offensive to them,” the criminal complaint states.

