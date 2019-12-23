Woman accused of trashing ex-boyfriend's home and work is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County woman is sentenced in connection to a crime spree against an ex-boyfriend.

Hope Elaine Koutsoukos, 45 of Rochester, was accused of trashing her former flame’s home and work, then trying to run away from police on April 3. Officers said Koutsoukos had a blood alcohol level of .20 when she was taken into custody.

She pleaded guilty in November to fleeing a peace officer. Koutsoukos was sentenced Monday to one year of supervised probation and must do 25 hours of community work service and pay $3,320.84 in restitution.