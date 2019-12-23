ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County woman is sentenced in connection to a crime spree against an ex-boyfriend.
Hope Elaine Koutsoukos, 45 of Rochester, was accused of trashing her former flame’s home and work, then trying to run away from police on April 3. Officers said Koutsoukos had a blood alcohol level of .20 when she was taken into custody.
She pleaded guilty in November to fleeing a peace officer. Koutsoukos was sentenced Monday to one year of supervised probation and must do 25 hours of community work service and pay $3,320.84 in restitution.
Related Content
- Woman accused of trashing ex-boyfriend's home and work is sentenced
- Rochester woman sentenced for cutting her ex-boyfriend
- Mason City woman sentenced for trashing a hotel room
- Police: Rochester woman accused of going on crime spree against ex-boyfriend
- Plea deal for Rochester woman accused of crime spree against ex-boyfriend
- Minnesota woman pleads guilty to boyfriend's death in YouTube stunt
- Boyfriend's brother: No signs missing woman had a struggle
- Accused stabber sentenced in Rochester
- Woman working for cleaning service accused of stealing gold, silver and diamonds from Mason City home
- Rochester duo sentenced for robbing pregnant woman's home
Scroll for more content...