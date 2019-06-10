Woman accused of thumb-biting in Rochester argument

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is arrested after police say she bit off the tip of a man’s thumb.

Edith Merrell, 26, is facing charges of 2nd and 3rd degree assault. Rochester police say they were called to Essex Place Apartments in the 1100 block of 41st Street NW around 11:30 pm Friday. There were reports of yelling and loud arguing.

Officers say they made contact with Merrell and a 39-year-old man who had an injured thumb. After conducting interviews where people said Merrell bit the man and was swinging a knife around, but didn’t hit him, police took her into custody.

The man went to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.