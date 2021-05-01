Woman accused of stealing over $250,000 from Mason City church

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of embezzling over $270,000 from a North Iowa church.

Melissa Noland has been indicted for wire fraud in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa.

Federal prosecutors say Noland was hired in August 2014 by First United Methodist Church in Mason City as a financial records keeper. A federal indictment states that between January 2015 and January 2019, Noland stole or otherwise misappropriated $274,222.09 from church accounts. She’s accused of writing checks to herself, directly depositing money into her accounts, and using church funds to pay credit card debts and her personal internet service.

Court documents state Noland is expected to file a guilty plea at a hearing on May 12 in Sioux City federal court.