Woman accused of stealing money from register, manager's office at Hancock Co. gas station

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - A gas station employee is accused of stealing from her employer on several occasions.

BreAnna Hedegard, 25, is facing charges of felony lottery fraud-forgery and fourth-degree theft in connection to some incidents at Casey’s General Store.

According to court documents filed this week by the Britt Police Department, she was seen on multiple occasions taking money from the register and the manager’s office. She is also accused of taking a lottery ticket printed in error and scanning the ticket before taking the prize money.

Authorities said the actions were captured on video surveillance and that Hedegard denied the accusations.