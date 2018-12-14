HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - A gas station employee is accused of stealing from her employer on several occasions.
BreAnna Hedegard, 25, is facing charges of felony lottery fraud-forgery and fourth-degree theft in connection to some incidents at Casey’s General Store.
According to court documents filed this week by the Britt Police Department, she was seen on multiple occasions taking money from the register and the manager’s office. She is also accused of taking a lottery ticket printed in error and scanning the ticket before taking the prize money.
Authorities said the actions were captured on video surveillance and that Hedegard denied the accusations.
Related Content
- Woman accused of stealing money from register, manager's office at Hancock Co. gas station
- Hancock County woman sentenced for stealing pain medication
- Probation for Hancock County woman
- Woman sentenced in deadly Hancock County crash
- Gas station break-in in Brownsdale
- Iowa woman accused of stealing from dependent adults
- Rochester woman accused of stealing cell phones, selling drugs
- Mason City woman accused of stealing her mother's credit card
- Titonka woman accused of stealing more than $50,000
- Southern MN woman accused of stealing gun, cash
Scroll for more content...