Woman accused of keeping meth near a child pleads not guilty

Amber Hollenbach Amber Hollenbach

Police looking for a second defendant.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 11:54 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One woman accused of storing drugs near children is pleading not guilty while police are still looking for another.

Amber Marie Hollenbach and Haley Nicole Larson were both arrested on December 12, 2018, after the Criminal Interdiction Unit searched a home in the 700 block of 55th Street NE and say they found the women, a 3-year-old child, 1 and ½ ounces of methamphetamine, and a “large amount” of drug paraphernalia.


Haley Larson

Police say the meth was in places where the child could get to it.

Hollenbach, 32 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree drug sales, 2nd degree drug possession, and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Her trial is set to begin on August 19.

Larson, 32 of Downing, Wisconsin, is charged with storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child and possession of hypodermic needles. She failed to appear for a December 26, 2018, hearing and a warrant is out for her arrest.

While snow chances remain numerous but light, we see very cold temperatures returning.
