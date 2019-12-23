Clear

Woman accused of hate crime charged with 2nd hit-and-run

Accused of hitting 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy with her car.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 8:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa - An Iowa woman who told police she intentionally ran over a teenager because she believed the girl was Mexican has been charged with another hit-and-run crash that hurt a 12-year-old boy.

Des Moines police charged Nicole Franklin with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 9 crash that occurred less than an hour before another hit-and-run in suburban Clive. In the latest charge, Franklin was accused of hitting a boy in a Des Moines apartment complex.

The boy suffered minor injuries. In the later incident, Franklin was charged with attempted murder after her vehicle hit Natalia Miranda as the 14-year-old was walking to school to watch a basketball game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
A Brown Christmas is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Amish furniture store closing

Image

Fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County

Image

Gold Kruggerand Donation

Image

Handling Holiday Waste

Image

United Way Donation

Image

Lumberyard to Become Event Center

Image

Not Too Late For Flu Shot

Image

Hormel Gives Back To Schools

Image

Sean Weather 12/23

Image

My Money: What to do with a construction loan

Community Events