Woman accused of embezzling over $100,000 from Webster City Chamber of Commerce

Leah Mulholland
Leah Mulholland

Money taken between 2013 and 2018.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 7:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – A woman is facing four felonies for allegedly stealing from the Webster City Chamber of Commerce.

Leah Rae Mulholland, 40 of Webster city, was arrested Wednesday and charged with ongoing criminal conduct, 1st-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card, and forgery. She’s being held in the Hamilton County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The Webster City Police Department asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on June 25, 2018, for held with a financial investigation. That eventually led to the State Auditor’s Office auditing the Webster City Chamber for the period between October 2013 and June 2018.

Court documents state the investigation found that Mulholland, while working as a financial and administrative assistant for the Chamber, had issued 247 unauthorized checks totaling $149,141.80 and made over $1,500 in unauthorized purchases with the

Chamber’s debit card. Mulholland is accused of cashing 234 of those checks herself for $136,772.90.

