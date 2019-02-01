Clear
Woman accused of coke, pot possession in Floyd County

Artesian Johnson Artesian Johnson

Nora Springs home searched in September 2018.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 5:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Detroit woman is facing charges over cocaine and marijuana.

Law enforcement says it searched a Nora Springs home where Artesian Ruby-Ann Johnson, 28, was staying on September 12, 2018. Authorities say they found 24.91 grams of cocaine, 57 grams of marijuana, and a 9 mm handgun.

Charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver were filed on January 22 and Johnson was arrested on January 24.

Article Comments

Tracking warmer weather fore the weekend plus a surge of moisture.
