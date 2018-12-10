Woman accused of attempted murder wants trial moved out of Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman wants her attempted murder trial moved out of Floyd County.
Jennifer Katherine Bean, 44 of Charles City, is accused of trying to kill her mother by injecting her with insulin. Bean has filed a motion asking for a change of venue, citing “extensive media publicity” of her case from Waterloo to Mason City. Bean also describes herself as a “well-recognized person within the Charles City, Floyd County area.”
The Floyd County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion opposing a change of venue, describing pre-trial publicity as “limited and non-prejudicial.”
A hearing on moving Bean’s trial out of Floyd County is scheduled for January 22.
