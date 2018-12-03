Clear
Woman accused of DWI for allegedly driving toward vehicle in wrong lane

A 55-year-old woman is facing a felony DWI charge after she allegedly drove toward a vehicle in the wrong lane.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:08 PM

Susan Kirckof, of Rochester, is facing the charge after allegedly driving without a license. She was convicted in 2014 of criminal vehicular operation for an injury crash she was involved in back in 2013.
Authorities say at 12:18 Monday morning, she was stopped at Broadway Ave. N. and Windbreak Ct. NW in Cascade Township. When officers arrived on scene, she was pulled over facing northbound in the southbound lane of Broadway Ave.

